Tequila Don Julio Partners with Palm Tree Crew, Co-Founded by Kygo and Myles Shear, to Celebrate Golden Moments with the Return of the Limited-Edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera

Palm Tree Crew x Primavera make this winter golden through experiences, collectibles and signature cocktails

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The days might be shorter in the winter, but the sunsets last a bit longer, meaning more opportunities to bask in the golden moments you never want to end. This season, the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera returns in partnership with tropical lifestyle brand Palm Tree Crew, co-founded by globally renowned DJ, producer, and musical artist Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, to celebrate the golden moments lifestyle all season long with good music, great tequila and some epic experiences along the way.

"Palm Tree Crew is a way of life, and a key part of it includes celebrating with Tequila Don Julio Primavera and our crew all year long," says Kygo, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to not only continue to celebrate the golden moments, which for me is sharing my music with the world, but also allows for everyone to experience the Palm Tree Crew x Primavera lifestyle whenever and wherever you are."

Here are other ways you can embrace the Palm Tree Crew x Tequila Don Julio Primavera Lifestyle:

Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen : From February 24-25 , the lush tropical vibes are coming to the Aspen mountainside with a one-of-a-kind immersive festival experience with performances by Kygo, Jack White , King Princess, Gryffin, Forester and Cannons. This festival will feature not only an incredible lineup of performances, but signature Tequila Don Julio Primavera cocktails, luxury VIP experiences and more for never-ending golden moments to celebrate with your crew. Festival tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 2nd at 2 p.m. MST . For more information on festival details, ticket sales and more, please visit www.palmtreemusicfestival.com . : From, the lush tropical vibes are coming to themountainside with a one-of-a-kind immersive festival experience with performances by Kygo,, King Princess, Gryffin, Forester and Cannons. This festival will feature not only an incredible lineup of performances, but signaturecocktails, luxury VIP experiences and more for never-ending golden moments to celebrate with your crew. Festival tickets officially go on sale to the general public onat. For more information on festival details, ticket sales and more, please visit

Exclusive Merch Collaboration: To help you and your crew celebrate golden moments in style, Tequila Don Julio Primavera and Palm Tree Crew are releasing an exclusive merch collaboration featuring a unisex sweat set made with premium, mid-weight terrycloth. The hoodie and sweatpants set is custom-designed to provide a high-quality, cozy fit you'll want to wear all season long. Available in highly limited quantities starting in January, you can sign up to be the first to know when orders are live at www.PalmTreeCrew.com . To help you and your crew celebrate golden moments in style,and Palm Tree Crew are releasing an exclusive merch collaboration featuring a unisex sweat set made with premium, mid-weight terrycloth. The hoodie and sweatpants set is custom-designed to provide a high-quality, cozy fit you'll want to wear all season long. Available in highly limited quantities starting in January, you can sign up to be the first to know when orders are live at

Signature Cocktail: Gather with your crew to create the signature Palm Tree Crew x Tequila Don Julio Primavera cocktail, featuring the limited-edition Reposado tequila that's finished in European casks, which previously held wine infused with macerated orange peel, for a light citrus taste. This easy-to-make cocktail offers a light and fresh taste that's perfect for enjoying during golden moments with your crew.

PALMAVERA COCKTAIL

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Primavera

1/2 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Sparkling Water

1 Dash Orange Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients except sparkling water to a shaker with ice

Shake and strain into rocks glass and top with sparkling water

Garnish and serve

Garnish

Cara Cara Orange Wedge

Glassware

Rocks Glass

"After previously releasing Tequila Don Julio Primavera in the warmer weather months, we're excited to bring back the limited-edition variant this winter to really showcase how everyone can escape to golden moments all year round," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "When you're enjoying Tequila Don Julio Primavera, you're creating memories with friends that you'll never want to forget, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Palm Tree Crew to help curate more moments for consumers 21+ to escape to golden moments with us."

Tequila Don Julio Primavera is available for a limited time in the U.S. where spirits-based beverages are sold for an SRP of $124.99 for a 750ml bottle. Featuring a flawless balance of tasting notes including honeyed agave, a hint of spice and a light, citrus finish, Tequila Don Julio Primavera is the perfect way to celebrate the golden moments all season long. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. For more information on Tequila Don Julio Primavera, please visit https://www.DonJulio.com/en-us/Primavera.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

ABOUT PALM TREE CREW

Palm Tree Crew, originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all under one unified ecosystem. At Palm Tree Crew, we harness the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors, and celebrities who know how to build global brands.

