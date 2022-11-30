Vital Nutrients Introduces Next Generation Adrenal Support Solution*

Vegan Adrenal Support+ is the first complete vegan formula that addresses the 3Rs of adrenal health

- Recover adrenal function, Reset the neuroendocrine communication network, and Rebalance the metabolic response*

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Nutrients, a leading practitioner-founded professional nutritional supplement company dedicated to making a positive impact on the health of people and the planet, today announc­ed the launch of its latest innovative formulation, Vegan Adrenal Support+. This next generation adrenal health solution is a first-of-its-kind, vegan formula that promotes healthy stress responses by way of the adrenal axis, including support of the CBD-endocannabinoid system, without the need for hemp-derived ingredients.*

Vital Nutrients (PRNewswire)

Up to 80% of Americans report experiencing mild to serious feelings of stress throughout their daily lives. Prolonged stress contributes to poor sleep quality, which can accelerate an inflammation response and ultimately contribute to adrenal fatigue, sluggishness, loss of energy and attention, 'burn-out' and brain fog.

"Americans are dealing with unprecedented levels of stress that may contribute to inflammatory responses and progression to chronic disease, and it is critically important that we equip practitioners with the next generation tools to support healthy patient responses," explained John P. Troup, Ph.D., Chief Science & Education Officer, Vital Nutrients.*

Vegan Adrenal Support+ is formulated with research-backed, functional ingredients to target the three Rs of Adrenal Health - Recover adrenal function, Reset the neuroendocrine communication network, and Rebalance the metabolic response.*

Recover*

600mg of Ashwagandha

Reset*

150mg Algal Omega-3/DHA (standardized to 30% DHA)

25mg Copaiba Oil [standardized to 10% beta-caryophyllene (BCP)]

200mg Boswellia

Rebalance*

50mg Rhodiola + 100mg Eleuthero

"The use of Copaiba oil in this product is particularly unique, as this ingredient is more efficient and better tolerated than CBD/hemp oil alternatives, making this product a viable solution for a larger portion of the population," noted Troup.

Vegan Adrenal Support+ is the latest vegan-friendly innovation from Vital Nutrients. More than 70% of Vital Nutrients complete line of clean nutritional supplements is vegan-friendly, including the new Ultra Pure® Vegan Omega SPM+, the first vegan omega SPM solution offering Specialized Pro-Resolving Mediators with omega-3 fatty acids, and Vegan Pancreatic Enzymes, formulated to promote complete digestion across a broader pH range than animal enzymes.*

In accordance with Vital Nutrients' commitment to clean supplements, Vegan Adrenal Support+ is free of gluten, dairy, soy, peanut, tree nut, fish and egg, and contains no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, coatings or binders. The product is non-GMO.

For more information, visit VitalNutrients.co/VeganAdrenalSupport.

About Vital Nutrients

Vital Nutrients was founded nearly 30 years ago by healthcare practitioners who set out to make a positive impact on the health of people and the planet. The company produces a diverse portfolio of premium quality, clinically relevant, clean-label formulas, trusted and beloved by hospitals, healthcare practitioners and people around the world. Vital Nutrients has a long-standing reputation for efficacy-first formulations and rigorous quality assurance. For more information, visit vitalnutrients.co.

Media Contact

Erin Anthony

eanthony@vitalnutrients.net

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vital Nutrients