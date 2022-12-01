2023 Raise Conference Call for Speakers Now Open

Nonprofit professionals and industry experts can submit proposals through March 1st

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Event and online fundraising leader OneCause today announced its call for speakers for the annual Raise fundraising conference which will be held at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee on September 11-12, 2023. Speaker session proposals are being accepted through March 1, 2023. Nonprofit professionals and industry experts are encouraged to submit session ideas impacting and changing the world of fundraising.

"As speaking proposals come in each year, we find ourselves saying, 'This is the best group of proposals yet!'" said Karrie Wozniak, chief marketing officer at OneCause. "We're consistently impressed by the breadth of knowledge, unique approaches, and innovative ideas in the proposals from fundraising professionals across the globe who are passionate about sharing their success and new strategies with our community of Fearless Fundraisers."

The Raise conference, now in its seventh year, brings together fundraising professionals and consultants, industry thought leaders, and nonprofits from around the world. Raise 2023 will feature inspirational keynotes, interactive workshops, social and networking activities, sponsor collaboration, and sessions from top nonprofit speakers focused on innovation in event, peer-to-peer, and online fundraising.

Last year's conference featured popular sessions from the likes of Barbara O'Reilly, Principal and Founder of Windmill Hill Consulting LLC; Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; T. Clay Buck, Principal and Founder of TCB Fundraising; Leticia Martinez-Hermosillo, Director of Philanthropy for International Community Foundation; and more.

"The power of Raise is its ability to bring fundraisers together with a conference experience that centers their unique needs. For two days, they gather to share practical insights, exchange ideas on how to unlock generosity, and celebrate the mission connections that unite us all," said Wozniak.

Tickets are on sale now for Raise 2023 at an early-bird rate of $699, which is valid through January 31. Visit the Raise website for more information or to register for Raise.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise $4.9 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

