EV Drivetrain Solutions from Amsted Automotive Will be Demonstrated at 2022 CTI Symposium Germany

Amsted Automotive will present at CTI on its latest multi-functional clutch and disconnect technology for EV powertrains.

It will also demonstrate the technology in its updated display booth

Amsted technology allows full disconnect and locking functionality, plus torque management

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry's transition to zero-emissions mobility is taking place at an accelerated pace, making innovative propulsion technologies extremely high in demand. Amsted Automotive, a leader in drivetrain solutions, is uniquely qualified to address successful transition from internal-combustion-engine vehicles to electric vehicles. Its revolutionary Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system for EVs, will be featured at the 21st CTI Symposium Germany in Berlin, December 6-7, 2022.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive) (PRNewswire)

Amsted Automotive will be in booth A6, where it will offer demonstrations of this cutting-edge technology that makes an EV drivetrain more efficient and versatile, including seamless AWD and 4WD disconnect and quick, reliable shifts.

Additionally, John Jennings, the Director of Innovation and eMobility for Amsted Automotive, will be at the CTI event to present on the patented DCC, which allows the driveline system to engage and disengage the drive axles, to conserve energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. Electric pickups currently in production utilize Amsted Automotive's DCC technology, which can extend an EV's range by 10%, depending on the application. A presentation on this novel multi-functional clutch technology can be downloaded at AmstedAuto.com.

Amsted Automotive will also have many of its advanced metal-forming products on display and have experts available for technical discussions with booth guests.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: Cole Quinnell 248-877-0590 cole@cqmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amsted Automotive