GYM MANAGEMENT COMPANY LAUNCHES INDUSTRY'S FIRST MEMBER RETENTION INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wodify, the leading gym & studio management software company, launches Wodify Retain, which is groundbreaking technology that adds science to the art of retention in order to keep members longer. Wodify uses millions of data points across thousands of businesses from over the past 10 years to create an exclusive algorithm. The data includes attendance trends, performance results recorded, length of time as a client and the last date of attendance. Retain's algorithm predicts which clients are likely to cancel their membership and surfaces information, so owners can prevent churn and increase their revenue.

Did you know that 45% of new gym clients will cancel their membership within their first 90 days of joining? In a survey conducted by Wodify earlier this year, "personal relationships" was the #1 valued strategy for retaining gym members. However, only 55% of fitness businesses had a strategy for retaining their members. Now gym owners can go to the "Retain" tab within their Wodify Core account to see the list of members that are "at risk". This "at risk" list essentially acts as a task list as it identifies the highest priority members that the gym owner should reach out to.

The data and science that Wodify Retain uses automatically pulls all of the most at risk members into one list. Each member on the "at risk" list will be automatically marked as flagged until an employee or coach has reached out to them directly. Many people associate "AI" with "artificial relationships", however, Wodify Retain uses AI to allow fitness business owners to spend more time focusing on strengthening client relationships by streamlining the process of searching for at-risk members.

Founded by Ameet Shah, Wodify has helped fitness business owners save time and money while more efficiently organizing and growing their business. Wodify began with groundbreaking workout performance tracking technology and has grown into a customizable management platform for all fitness businesses. Stay up to date with Wodify by subscribing to their blog, follow on social media @wodify, or visit wodify.com .

