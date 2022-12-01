ScanmarQED, a leading provider of marketing insights and analytics solutions, has acquired Roivenue, a cloud-based marketing attribution and digital data integration platform.

HOUTEN, Netherlands, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition will further strengthen ScanmarQED's position as a one-stop provider of marketing analytics solutions in Europe and NorthAmerica.

Roivenue's AI-based technology will complement ScanmarQED's existing marketing mix modeling capabilities. The combined company, operating from offices in the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Czech Republic, offers the most comprehensive set of marketing data and analysis tools available in the market today.

Marcel van der Kooi, CEO of ScanmarQED group companies leads the new group alongside Han Meijer, Group Director and Chief Strategy Officer.

Speaking of the acquisition, Marcel Van der Kooi comments:

"The acquisition is part of ScanmarQED's strategy to deepen its product offering, allowing us to continue our mission of providing the most comprehensive and actionable marketing insights to our clients."

Pavel Sima, CEO of Roivenue comments:

"Our mission has always been to augment online marketers' capabilities with our digital data and AI-aided multi touch solution so they can optimize online marketing budgets in a way that was not previously possible. We are thrilled to have found a partner with a great position among top European and US brands with whom we can accelerate the process."

Han Meijer, Chief Strategy Officer of ScanmarQED added:

"This acquisition is an important step in the process of creating one of the largest unified marketing measurement and digital data platform providers over the next few years. Alongside our partner, Pride Capital, we are fully committed to supporting this mission."

About ScanmarQED

ScanmarQED is a leading provider of marketing insights & analytics solutions to monitor sales, brand health and marketing effectiveness. ScanmarQED services an impressive client base consisting of top tier international clients across a variety of industries, including Retail, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Tech, Media & Consumer Research.

www.scanmarqed.com

About Roivenue

Roivenue is an award-winning Prague based company providing a Data Analytics and Budget Optimization software suite. Founded in 2015, Roivenue grew into a global Top 10 Multi-touch attribution provider with a portfolio of 70 clients including the likes of Vodafone and AXA.

https://roivenue.com/

About Pride Capital Partners

With over 20 years of experience in the Software and IT industry, Pride Capital Partners aims to guide Software and IT companies through their next phase of growth by providing flexible capital solutions and strategic advice.

https://www.pridecapital.nl/

