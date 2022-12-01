Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"In the third quarter, China's travel industry gradually recovered as compared to the previous two quarters," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Tuniu seized the opportunity to expand our business by focusing on the vacation market and leveraging our integrated model and high-quality products and services. Despite the current uncertainties, we will continue to introduce innovative, high-quality products and services to meet customers' demand and serve more customers with professionalism and dedication. In addition, the company will continue to roll out cost control measures to improve operational efficiency and strengthen our resilience and capabilities amidst the dynamic external environment."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net revenues were RMB77.9 million (US$10.9 million[1]) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.1% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the resurgence and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB41.4 million ( US$5.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 54.3% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China .

Other revenues were RMB36.4 million ( US$5.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.3% from the corresponding period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the commission fees received from other travel-related products.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.8 million (US$4.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 56.2% from the corresponding period in 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 42.2% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 65.3% in the corresponding period in 2021.

Gross margin was 57.8% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a gross margin of 34.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB59.3 million (US$8.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.5% from the corresponding period in 2021. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB57.4 million (US$8.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.9%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB9.7 million ( US$1.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.6%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.5 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB9.2 million ( US$1.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.1% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB26.5 million ( US$3.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.4%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.5 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB26.0 million ( US$3.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 35.3% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB24.3 million ( US$3.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.1%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.9 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB23.4 million ( US$3.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.7% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB14.3 million (US$2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB56.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB23.5 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB36.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB21.6 million (US$3.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB22.0 million (US$3.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB35.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB949.6 million (US$133.5 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.1135 on September 30, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Appointment of New Director

Tuniu also announced that Mr. Jie Chen has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective on December 1, 2022, replacing Mr. Jiangtao Liu who has resigned from the Board effective on the same date. Mr. Jie Chen has also been appointed as a member of the compensation committee of the Board, effective on December 1, 2022, replacing Mr. Jiangtao Liu. After the change, the Board is comprised of nine members, with the majority of the members of the Board being independent directors.

Mr. Chen currently serves as chairman of Caissa Tourism (000796. SZ), an A-share company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Chen joined Caissa Tourism Group in 2002 and previously served as the vice president of Caissa Tosun Development Co. Ltd. and general manager of domestic operation business group, vacation business group and product research and development center for group tours. Mr. Chen graduated from Beijing Science Technology and Management College in 2002.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects to generate RMB23.5 million to RMB30.8 million of net revenues, which represents a 58% to 68% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, impairment of goodwill, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 349,077

212,739

29,906 Restricted cash 46,521

27,649

3,887 Short-term investments 615,901

709,206

99,699 Accounts receivable, net 111,941

127,955

17,988 Amounts due from related parties 14,969

22,735

3,196 Prepayments and other current assets 337,033

362,963

51,025 Total current assets 1,475,442

1,463,247

205,701











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 201,947

225,967

31,766 Property and equipment, net 98,159

91,549

12,870 Intangible assets, net 55,376

42,538

5,980 Land use right, net 94,652

93,105

13,088 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,115

34,015

4,782 Goodwill 232,007

117,470

16,514 Other non-current assets 92,111

92,998

13,073 Total non-current assets 822,367

697,642

98,073 Total assets 2,297,809

2,160,889

303,774











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 9,981

8,650

1,216 Accounts and notes payable 383,626

428,254

60,203 Amounts due to related parties 4,679

3,857

542 Salary and welfare payable 33,761

29,042

4,083 Taxes payable 8,004

4,017

565 Advances from customers 139,777

129,290

18,175 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,556

13,348

1,876 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 382,629

408,964

57,491 Total current liabilities 979,013

1,025,422

144,151











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,832

27,799

3,908 Deferred tax liabilities 12,479

9,666

1,359 Long-term borrowings 14,344

9,999

1,406 Total non-current liabilities 65,655

47,464

6,673 Total liabilities 1,044,668

1,072,886

150,824











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,824











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

35 Less: Treasury stock (293,795)

(289,044)

(40,633) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,748

9,125,195

1,282,800 Accumulated other comprehensive income 271,821

307,034

43,162 Accumulated deficit (7,834,879)

(8,023,879)

(1,127,979) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,269,144

1,119,555

157,385 Noncontrolling interests (43,203)

(58,752)

(8,259) Total equity 1,225,941

1,060,803

149,126 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 2,297,809

2,160,889

303,774

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 90,709

9,531

41,440

5,826 Others 23,915

27,426

36,418

5,120 Net revenues 114,624

36,957

77,858

10,946 Cost of revenues (74,884)

(20,440)

(32,835)

(4,616) Gross profit 39,740

16,517

45,023

6,330















Operating expenses













Research and product development (15,580)

(13,963)

(9,729)

(1,368) Sales and marketing (41,668)

(24,474)

(26,502)

(3,726) General and administrative (41,224)

(23,888)

(24,270)

(3,412) Impairment of goodwill -

(112,102)

-

- Other operating income 2,106

35,059

1,222

172 Total operating expenses (96,366)

(139,368)

(59,279)

(8,334) Loss from operations (56,626)

(122,851)

(14,256)

(2,004) Other (expenses)/income













Interest and investment income 19,492

5,206

5,491

772 Interest expense (1,097)

(582)

(1,194)

(168) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net (463)

(11,424)

(16,167)

(2,273) Other income, net 686

302

2,797

393 Loss before income tax expense (38,008)

(129,349)

(23,329)

(3,280) Income tax benefit 568

21

376

53 Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates 861

790

(551)

(77) Net loss (36,579)

(128,538)

(23,504)

(3,304) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,497)

(2,019)

(1,456)

(205) Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (35,082)

(126,519)

(22,048)

(3,099) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (35,082)

(126,519)

(22,048)

(3,099)















Net loss (36,579)

(128,538)

(23,504)

(3,304) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 1,685

17,277

18,066

2,540 Comprehensive loss (34,894)

(111,261)

(5,438)

(764)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.09)

(0.34)

(0.06)

(0.01) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.27)

(1.02)

(0.18)

(0.03)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 370,956,994

371,112,997

371,274,640

371,274,640















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 214

291

24

3 Research and product development 359

299

10

1 Sales and marketing 332

448

31

4 General and administrative 2,475

1,639

432

61 Total 3,380

2,677

497

69















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

























Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Cost of revenues (32,835)

24

-

-

-

(32,811)























Research and product development (9,729)

10

534

-

-

(9,185) Sales and marketing (26,502)

31

423

-

-

(26,048) General and administrative (24,270)

432

477

-

-

(23,361) Other operating income 1,222

-

-

-

-

1,222 Total operating expenses (59,279)

473

1,434

-

-

(57,372)























Loss from operations (14,256)

497

1,434

-

-

(12,325)























Net loss (23,504)

497

1,434

-

-

(21,573)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (22,048)

497

1,434

-

-

(20,117)























Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.06)

















(0.05) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.18)

















(0.15)























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 371,274,640

















371,274,640

























Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Cost of revenues (20,440)

291

-

-

-

(20,149)























Research and product development (13,963)

299

534

-

-

(13,130) Sales and marketing (24,474)

448

770

-

-

(23,256) General and administrative (23,888)

1,639

635

-

-

(21,614) Impairment of goodwill (112,102)

-

-

-

112,102

- Other operating income 35,059

-

-

(32,786)

-

2,273 Total operating expenses (139,368)

2,386

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(55,727)























Loss from operations (122,851)

2,677

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(38,919)























Net loss (128,538)

2,677

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(44,606)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (126,519)

2,677

1,939

(32,786)

112,102

(42,587)























Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.34)

















(0.11) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (1.02)

















(0.33)























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 371,112,997

















371,112,997

























Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Cost of revenues (74,884)

214

-

-

-

(74,670)























Research and product development (15,580)

359

616

-

-

(14,605) Sales and marketing (41,668)

332

1,065

-

-

(40,271) General and administrative (41,224)

2,475

652

-

-

(38,097) Other operating income 2,106

-

-

-

-

2,106 Total operating expenses (96,366)

3,166

2,333

-

-

(90,867)























Loss from operations (56,626)

3,380

2,333

-

-

(50,913)























Net loss (36,579)

3,380

2,333

-

-

(30,866)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (35,082)

3,380

2,333

-

-

(29,369)























Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.09)

















(0.08) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.27)

















(0.24)























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,956,994

















370,956,994















































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based

awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

