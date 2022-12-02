AZORES AIRLINES CELEBRATES ONE MILLION PASSENGERS CARRIED IN A YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The milestone of a million passengers carried in a single year had never been reached in the airline's history. To share the moment, the airline surprised its passengers at the check-in counter for flight S4172 to Porto at Ponta Delgada airport on November 29.

An oversized Boarding Pass was presented to surprise the passenger minutes after check-in was done. A certificate was also given as a souvenir of the symbolic moment.

On the occasion, Luís Rodrigues, Chairman of the SATA Group, expressed the meaning of the initiative "It's a symbolic day for all those who work daily to grow Azores Airlines' air operation. And nothing seemed to make more sense than sharing our enthusiasm and success with passengers who choose to travel with us. After all, without our passengers' trust, we would not have achieved this milestone in a single year."

It is worth noting that on August 3, 2022, SATA Group reached the milestone of 1 million passengers carried in the activity calculation of the two airlines, SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines. The record was achieved earlier than expected for the sector, with SATA airlines exceeding expectations regarding traffic recovery in the post-pandemic period. In the summer of 2022, the two airlines carried more passengers than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The result now achieved by Azores Airlines reinforces the growing trend in demand for the services provided by the airline.

About SATA Group

The SATA Group consists of two airlines and an airport management company established in the Azores. Each company benefits from the experience, know-how, and knowledge developed over more than eighty years of activity in air transport. Established in 1941 under the name of "Sociedade Açoreana de Estudos Aéreos", later renamed "SATA - Sociedade Açoriana de Transportes Aéreos", SATA Air Açores continues to ensure air transportation between the nine islands of the Azores. Azores Airlines completes the mission of linking the Azores as much as possible to the rest of the word, flying from the Azores to Europe, North America, Canada, Portugal Mainland (Porto, Lisbon), Madeira Island, and the African destination of Cape Verde. SATA Group's airlines operate with Bombardier and Airbus fleets. More information at https://www.azoresairlines.p t

