CMP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Compass Minerals Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 20, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Compass Minerals International, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

