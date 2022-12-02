Healthcare and Life sciences Convener, Cure®, to Host Fireside Chat with Pulitzer Prize-Winner and New York Times Bestselling Author, Siddhartha Mukherjee

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, announced today that it will host an in-person and virtual fireside chat featuring Pulitzer Prize-winner and New York Times bestselling author, Siddhartha Mukherjee, as he kicks off the launch of his newest book release, The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 6 at 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST.

The in-person event will be held at Cure, 345 Park Avenue South in New York City. A livestream of the event will also be made available upon registration for virtual participants. The first 150 in-person guests will receive a copy of The Song of the Cell signed by Dr. Mukherjee. To register, please visit the event site here. The fireside chat will be moderated by Cure Chief Executive Officer Seema Kumar, and will serve as the first installment of Cure's Signature Series events, a series of high-level, interactive events intended to foster deep discussions about the future of healthcare, management, innovation, and more.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Siddhartha Mukherjee as the inaugural guest of our Signature Series, to inspire and convene the life sciences and health community in New York City in meaningful ways," said Seema Kumar, chief executive officer of Cure. "Sid's latest book, The Song of the Cell, explores the power of the tiny cell in the human body and how our understanding of this microscopic unit of life has propelled new solutions in immune therapy to in-vitro fertilization and COVID-19. The book comes at a truly unique point in time in healthcare and we are grateful for the opportunity to engage him in thought-provoking discussions around the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Cure, a healthcare innovation campus is home to nearly 20 companies across the healthcare industry and since 2021 has also served as a world-class venue for educational and networking events. The Signature Series aims to solidify the campus as the premier convener for health and science subject-matter-experts and thought leaders across academia, government, industry and the not-for-profit sectors in New York City.

"I'm honored to be the first guest for Cure's Signature Series," said Dr. Mukherjee. "I welcome the opportunity to discuss my favorite highlights from The Song of the Cell and am eager to engage with the brilliant and burgeoning health and life sciences community in New York City."

Dr. Mukherjee's book, The Song of the Cell, recounts our evolving understanding of our cells — and its implications for everything from immunotherapy and in vitro fertilization to COVID-19. During the event, Dr. Mukherjee will share more about his revelatory stories of scientists, doctors, and patients – exploring what it means to be human.

ABOUT SIDDHARTHA MUKHERJEE

Siddhartha Mukherjee is an Indian-American physician, biologist, and author. He is best known for his 2010 book, The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, which won notable literary prizes including the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction, and Guardian First Book Award, among others. The book was listed in the "All-Time 100 Nonfiction Books" (the 100 most influential books of the last century) by Time magazine in 2011. His 2016 book The Gene: An Intimate History made it to #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, and was among The New York Times 100 best books of 2016, and a finalist for the Welcome Trust Prize and the Royal Society Prize for Science Books.

After completing secondary school education in India, Mukherjee studied biology at Stanford University, obtained a D.Phil. from University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and an M.D. from Harvard University. He joined New York–Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center in New York City in 2009. As of 2018, he is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology.

Featured in the Time 100 list of most influential people, Mukherjee writes for The New Yorker and is a columnist in The New York Times.

ABOUT CURE®

An affiliate of Deerfield Management Company located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is an innovation campus boasting laboratories, lecture, and office space, as well as technology and other amenities for innovators across the healthcare industry, including academic institutions and other nonprofits, to accelerate their novel work. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Cure