Independence Contract Drilling to Participate in The Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Investor Conference on December 8, 2022

Live Presentation on December 8, 2022, at 12:15pm Eastern Standard Time

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced today it will be presenting at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Investor Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. eastern standard time.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below.

PLEASE REGISTER HERE: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7764863692067720718

About Singular Research

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-sources research on small-to-micro cap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. Singular Research provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations. Singular strives to achieve goals by finding under or overvalued securities. Singular's goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 micro-to-small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms. Singular provides honest advice. Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

E-mail inquiries to: investor.relations@icdrilling.com

Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

