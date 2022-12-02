Mergon Group opens Phase 1 of €15 million Mexican Investment and aims to double its North American production

Official opening of Mergon Mexico and appointment of Aoife Beirne as Deputy CEO

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergon Group, a global leader in plastics manufacturing, with headquarters in Ireland has officially opened its new green field facility in Ramos Arizpe, near Saltillo, Mexico.

The company, which celebrated 40 years in business last year, expects to create 150 new jobs in the first year.

Over the last decade Mergon has become a key design & manufacturing partner for light weight air management systems and clear vision systems to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in the US. These companies are forecasting strong growth over the coming years and Mergon is helping them achieve their vision.

The establishment of Mergon Mexico is a strong indicator of future growth for Mergon's North American operations. A major influence in the selection of Coahuila State was the support of the Federal and local Coahuila State Government, as well as Coahuila's highly skilled workforce and proximity to key customers.

The Group, headquartered in Ireland has manufacturing operations in Ireland, Czech Republic, U.K. and the U.S.A., producing components and high tech assemblies for a range of global customers such as BMW, Rivian, and Xerox. The new purpose-built plant will allow Mergon to realise its ambitious growth plans, focusing on the automotive and industrial sectors.

Coinciding with the opening of its fifth global location, Mergon has appointed Aoife Beirne as Deputy CEO to drive the expansion of the organisation.

Aoife is currently Mergon's Chief Transformation Officer, and was previously Chief of Staff in An Post where she steered the recent transformation of the State company.

Earlier this year Mergon acquired Weltonhurst, in Blackburn UK, a leading blow moulder. The recent expansion sees Mergon employing over 1000 people worldwide, across 5 countries.

Pat Beirne, CEO Mergon said:

"I am very excited about the opportunities that Mergon Mexico offers us. We have ambitious plans to grow our North American business, and this is an integral step in achieving that. In addition, I am delighted to appoint Aoife Beirne as Deputy CEO. Since Aoife re-joined Mergon in 2019 she has brought the corporate expertise to integrate new investment and oversee the expansion of the Group. I want to thank our 1000 employees worldwide for their skills which have made Mergon a leader in our industry"

Elysian Capital, a London private equity firm made a significant investment in Mergon Group in 2019. Commenting on the recent changes, James Cunningham, partner at Elysian, said:

"We are very pleased that Mergon has maintained its investment strategy through the challenging pandemic period and is now seeing the return of growth. The recent UK acquisition and the opening of Mergon Mexico are clear evidence of this. I am particularly delighted that Aoife Beirne is stepping into the role of Deputy CEO at a time when the culture and focus on change is crucial"

