ProfNet Expert Alerts for December 02, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewswire)

EXPERT ALERTS

Flu Vaccines & Flu Season

STEM Education

Climate Change

MEDIA JOBS

Weekend Editor – Dow Jones (NY)

Senior Platform Editor, Nights – Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

ESG News in November: 3 Trends We've Noticed

3 Native American Blogs that Showcase Indigenous Artists, Designers, and Storytelling through Fashion

Flu Vaccines & Flu Season

Jennifer Wang, MD

Professor of Medicine

UMass Chan Medical School

"Standard flu vaccines have made an impact, but we've known for years that we could do better, and this is an opportunity. I think this is a really big push forward," said Dr. Wang.

As flu season ramps up, UMass Chan Medical School researcher Jennifer Wang, MD, professor of medicine, is leading local participation in a study to test a new kind of flu vaccine based on modified RNA, or modRNA. Dr. Wang can speak about the research as a principal investigator at UMass Chan and the current state of the flu season.

Website: umassmed.edu

Media contact: Sarah Willey, sarah.willey@umassmed.edu

STEM Education

Dr. David Bell

Director and Associate Dean for Academic Programs

Western Governors University's School of Education

"There are so many ways to teach STEM principles across a variety of subjects and across grade levels. The evolution of this country, its development technologically, the economy, climate, all of these topics easily transfer into building STEM skills at that same time as reading, writing and more, and that includes thinking about engineering and computer science. We need STEM educators to teach and inspire, and we need their students to go out into various roles and careers to solve problems not yet realized."

Integrating STEM Across Subjects

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/lp/teach/wgu/school-education.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Climate Change

Steve Meller, PhD

CEO, Founder

CH4 Global

Our planet is in trouble. We are heading for the demise of humanity unless we make some radical changes both in how we live and how we impact greenhouse gases. We know that addressing anthropogenic methane emissions is one of the most critical goals globally, to achieve by 2030, to get greenhouse gas emissions reduced. That's partly because of methane's outsized climate impact in the short term, and because methane emissions have dramatically increased with the last seven years being the warmest on record.

Impact severity of the different types of GHGs - how methane is the only viable solution to save humanity. Animal agriculture & enteric methane challenges. Responsible custodianship of the planet. Solutions for today to reduce GHG while we wait for other technology to catch up.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-meller-250b091/

Website: ch4global.com

Media contact: Charlene Moore, pr@kindmarketing.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

ESG NEWS IN NOVEMBER: 3 TRENDS WE'VE NOTICED. As 2022 draws to a close, companies continue to send diverse ESG news announcements. Here's our recap.

3 NATIVE AMERICAN BLOGS THAT SHOWCASE INDIGENOUS ARTISTS, DESIGNERS, AND STORYTELLING THROUGH FASHION. These Native American blogs serve as a key to learning more about Indigenous experiences through fashion.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProfNet