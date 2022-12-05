Cynthia Hundorfean, Chief Living Health Development Officer for Highmark Health, named one of Modern Healthcare's '100 Most Influential People' for 2022

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia Hundorfean, outgoing President and CEO of Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Highmark Health's new Chief Living Health Development Officer, has again been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the industry's "100 Most Influential People."

Cynthia Hundorfean (PRNewswire)

This recognition marks the second time in three years that Hundorfean has been named to the magazine's "100 Most Influential people In Healthcare" list. Earlier this year, she was also named one of the nation's "Top Women Leaders" by the same publication and was among a select few women honored as "luminaries" for their outstanding, sustained contributions to their organizations and to the health care industry over the course of their careers.

The prestigious 2022 "Most Influential" recognition honors 100 individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most impactful leaders in the industry. In being named to the list, Hundorfean joins prominent leaders from across the United States, including elected officials, government appointees, health system CEOs, insurance industry presidents, and representatives from retail health care.

The complete ranking can be found in this week's issue of the magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at www.modernhealthcare.com/awards/100-most-influential-people-healthcare-2022.

"The past year had been one in which disrupters turned into major players, and industry leaders raised their voices to effect change within their organizations and the broader community," said Modern Healthcare Editor Mary Ellen Podmolik.

Hundorfean and other honorees "are transforming a major sector of the nation's economy and are focused on improving care and payment models," she said.

Over the years, Modern Healthcare has recognized Hundorfean for guiding AHN's growth and its operational transformation, for her steady and innovative leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and for her reputation as a mentor to other women leaders.

"Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Cindy has been a champion for strengthening AHN's clinical capabilities, building vibrant community and academic partnerships, and expanding health care access across Western Pennsylvania's diverse communities," said David L. Holmberg, President and CEO of Highmark Health, AHN's parent organization.

"We're thrilled that Modern Healthcare has chosen to once again honor someone whose vision has helped transform AHN and Highmark Health for the better. Cindy is a remarkable health care leader, a dedicated mentor to her colleagues, and above all an outstanding person."

Hundorfean joined AHN in 2016. As its President and CEO, she led a 14-hospital, $4 billion network with more than 22,000 employees, and a service footprint that includes all of Western Pennsylvania, as well as portions of New York, Ohio, and West Virginia. Over the last six years, she has guided AHN through a $1.3 billion capital expansion, while also bringing leading-edge technologies, key academic and clinical partnerships, and other innovative solutions to the market.

AHN is the Pittsburgh-based provider anchor of Highmark Health, one of the country's largest health insurers and one of its preeminent integrated health care organizations.

In her new role, effective Jan. 1, Hundorfean will be Highmark Health's chief "Living Health" ambassador, working to expand and export the Living Health model to other care delivery systems.

Living Health is a strategy aimed at building a more holistic, blended health ecosystem that leverages shared payer-provider data, analytics and clinical innovation to achieve better patient and clinician experience, improved health outcomes and reduced costs.

"I am truly honored to be included on this list," Hundorfean said. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of all AHN employees, and the support of our colleagues at Highmark Health, not only in 2022 but over the last decade. Together, we have achieved so much, and we've done it by always putting our people, our patients and our communities first."

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 22,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 37,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and enGen. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to approximately 6.8 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2014 as HM Health Solutions (HMHS), enGen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health whose dynamic ecosystem of smart automation, and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, helps companies transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits while improving quality and increasing employee engagement. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

Contact

Dan Laurent

Daniel.laurent@highmarkhealth.org

(412) 807-8103

(PRNewsfoto/Highmark Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highmark Health