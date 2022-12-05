The First IBCC Unveiled in Hainan

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Integrated Bladder Cancer Center (IBCC) in Hainan Province was inaugurated in Hainan General Hospital at the Hainan Provincial Urology Annual Meeting. A patient-centered facility, the IBCC serves to improve inpatient experiences as well as medical service efficiency through a full-course management model. Gao Xinpu, Director of the Medical Administration Bureau of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, Li Cheng, Vice President of Hainan General Hospital, Wang Lin, Director of the Medical Department, Wu Duohu, Director of the Medical Department and Outpatient Department, and Professor Kang Xinli, Director of the Department of Urology alongside its medical staff attended the unveiling ceremony. The ceremony was presided over by Professor Wang Fei, Deputy Director of the Department of Urology.

Bladder cancer has been identified as one of the top 10 highest incidence cancers in the world according to the latest cancer data for 2020 released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization. According to Frost & Sullivan, in China, the number of newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients reached 86,000 in 2020, and is expected to climb to 101,000 by 2025. Bladder cancer patients can survive for as long as 7.5 years1, meaning that in 2020 the actual number of bladder cancer patients in China is estimated to be higher than the annual increase in newly diagnosed patients. It is precisely because due to the high recurrence rate, long survival time, and regular follow-up and treatment among bladder cancer patients that effective out-of-hospital management is indispensable to in-hospital diagnosis and treatment services.

IBCC, with "case management" and "patient follow-up" as the interfaces, can enable an online patient follow-up management system to provide patients with timely reminders for infusion therapy and follow-up visits. This will improve patient compliance through cooperation with the doctor service platform "Miyihui". In daily life, it will also promote high-quality health science articles to patients at different treatment stages to cultivate patients' self-care awareness. In addition to these measures, IBCC will organize offline health education activities among bladder cancer patients and their family members to improve their understanding of the disease. Bringing into full play the roles of both online and offline channels, IBCC can provide patients with personalized management services inside and outside the hospital for greater diagnosis and treatment efficiency.

Gao Xinpu, Director of the Medical Administration Bureau of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission extended his congratulations and noted: "Hainan is actively working its way toward the goal of "treatment of minor illnesses in the neighborhood, and critical illnesses in Hainan" to push ahead aggressively with the medical reform. Under the leadership of Director Kang Xinli, the Department of Urology of Hainan General Hospital has actively responded to the call of the country to build an all-round and full-life cycle health service system. The launch of IBCC that puts patients first and foremost will contribute to the pooling and deployment of high-quality medical resources, and help solve the challenges people face in seeking medical services. We will also give full play to the advantages of Hainan as a free trade port and further explore innovative models, to blaze the trail for healthcare development that conforms to the characteristics of the free trade port and China."

"The Department of Urology is second to none in discipline construction in Hainan General Hospital." Wang Lin, Director of the Medical Department of Hainan General Hospital, said, "Led by Director Kang, we have made remarkable achievements through discipline construction over years. This year, our department has managed to be one of the top 100 departments in urological tumors in China in 2022, marking that the urological tumor discipline of our hospital has won the recognition of experts across the country. I am honored to attend this unveiling ceremony and wish that the establishment of IBCC could promote the development of disciplines and benefit the public."

"We used to put more emphasis on the diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer, but in this process, we found that the recurrence rate of bladder cancer is high, and the survival time of patients is long. The management of patients' conditions thus needs to be advanced or prolonged. That is, it is necessary to construct the diagnosis and treatment integrated system that spans prevention, early screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up." Professor Kang Xinli, Director of the Department of Urology at Hainan General Hospital said, "The establishment of IBCC is an upgrade and reshuffle of the existing medical process, and it also marks the improvement and maturation of the medical service capacity. We would also like to express our appreciation to Asieris for its support with the construction of IBCC, and its contribution to and investment in precise clinical treatment, which have promoted the fulfilment of new technologies and concepts."

Mr. Jiang Xinming, Vice President of Marketing Department of Asieris said: "Bladder cancer is one of the main focuses for Asieris. We have dug deep into the pain points and demands of patients, and offered active support to the establishment of IBCC to make possible integrated diagnosis and treatment, provide diagnosis-treatment integrated solutions from prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, to follow-up for the clinic, and create a truly patient-centered health service system. Being committed to maturing the digital platform-based service system, we will help doctors to serve patients with more convenient, efficient and comprehensive disease and health management services, to benefit patients with bladder cancer in China."

It is with the strong support of Hainan Boao's franchise policy that Hainan General Hospital has managed to carry out the first operation with Hexvix (a diagnostic drug for bladder cancer) in combination with blue light cystoscopy, as well as the first nationwide use of single-use cystoscop Uro-G and electronic endoscope image processor Uro-3500 for bladder cancer diagnosis and follow-up.

