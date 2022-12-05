Luxembourg selects Intersec for its new Public Warning System

PARIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Luxembourg has selected Intersec to roll out its new national public warning system. This will enable Luxembourg authorities to send alerts and have access to crisis management tools in the event of an emergency that may affect public safety.

Previously, alerts were sent through GouvAlert.lu and a zonal SMS system. Since Intersec's solution relies on mobile network operators and combines cell broadcast with location-based SMS, it reaches almost the entire population and can target people passing through a defined area. Government departments and agencies will be able to send contextualized alerts on the mobile phones of all those concerned, whether they are in or near the danger zone.

The Intersec system integrates a multitude of other communication channels, including a new mobile app, websites, and social networks, along with advanced crisis management features. Luxembourg authorities will therefore be able to notify those concerned about the situation's development in real time, provide them with safety instructions throughout the incident, improve inter-agency communications, and better coordinate field operations.

Several European governments and mobile service providers have already selected Intersec's public warning system, which now covers 30% of the EU's total population.

About Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 65 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

