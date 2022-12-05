SS&C Acquires Complete Financial Ops, Inc.

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has acquired Complete Financial Ops, Inc. (CFO) Fund Services, a Colorado-based fund administration firm. CFO Fund Services delivers tailored fund administration to private equity funds and family offices. Terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition supports SS&C's position as the leading fund administrator, adding 25 clients and eight employees. With more than $2 trillion in alternative assets under administration and expertise across funds of all sizes, SS&C continues to expand its hedge fund, private markets, middle-office and insurance servicing capabilities.

CFO Fund Services will augment SS&C's capabilities in servicing venture capital and family office funds. CFO clients will enjoy the same outstanding service backed by SS&C's size, scale, and comprehensive solutions for the alternative management industry.

"We are delighted to welcome the CFO Fund Services team and customers to SS&C," said Bill Stone, SS&C Chairman and CEO. "Today's announcement enables SS&C to further develop its servicing footprint in the Denver region and provide an expanded service offering to our new and existing clients. We look forward to supporting and extending the strong relationships CFO Fund Services has built."

"We are excited to combine forces with SS&C because we have so many complementary strengths," said Tiffany Cholez, CFO Fund Services Founder and CEO. "SS&C's extensive range of fund services and its commitment to delivering tailored front-to-back solutions to funds of all types opens up exciting growth possibilities for our employees and customers. Additionally, my team is excited about the software and technology platforms we can now offer our clients through SS&C."

About CFO Fund Services

CFO Fund Services ("CFO") is a Colorado based fund administration firm that is unlike its competitors. CFO was established in 2008 with the goal of serving the back-office needs of a select few clients at the highest possible level.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

