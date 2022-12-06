Fyllo Launches Interactive Retail Media Network for Cannabis, Fyllo Connect

Revamps its Retail Suite to Help Cannabis Brands and Retailers Accelerate Growth

Columbia Care First Cannabis Retailer to Pilot Fyllo Connect and Drive Lift for In-Store Brands

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions, today unveiled Fyllo Connect, a new interactive retail media network built for retailers and brands that want to reach cannabis consumers. Fyllo Connect is part of Fyllo's reimagined Retail Suite that offers software, services and a digital screen network designed to elevate consumer experiences and accelerate growth for cannabis dispensaries.

"The launch of the Fyllo Retail Suite and Fyllo Connect is a direct result of customer feedback," said Chad Bronstein, CEO and Founder, Fyllo. "We heard from retailers that they want to be able to drive in-store growth and develop new revenue streams. Fyllo's Retail Suite allows them to do just that, whether it's by automating promotions, increasing conversions or strengthening loyalty."

Fyllo Connect: An Interactive Retail Network Built for Cannabis

Fyllo Connect helps brands reach and engage cannabis consumers at the point of purchase for maximum impact — to grow awareness, offer deals and ultimately drive purchases. With Fyllo Connect, cannabis retailers can inspire in-store customers while they're actively browsing and buying, with fully-interactive and inventory-aware digital screens that deliver targeted campaigns.

Fyllo Connect will launch with a beta partner, Columbia Care, who will use the network to accelerate sales for their in-house brands. Fyllo plans to make the network available to U.S. dispensaries by early 2023.

"We saw an opportunity to enable cannabis retailers to create new revenue opportunities by monetizing their first-party data and in-store real estate," said Sumant Yeramilly, GM of Retail Solutions at Fyllo. "According to GroupM , global retail media spend will reach $101B in 2022. At the same time, the cannabis industry is growing exponentially. Fyllo Connect provides retailers with the data and technology infrastructure to tap into this emerging marketplace."

Yeramilly continues, " Fyllo Connect enables engagement through interaction with our in-store screens and a frictionless mobile handoff. This increases conversion and allows us to measure performance and provide in-store attribution in a way that is really unique for the industry."

"Fyllo has been our go-to partner when it comes to reaching new consumers and building groundbreaking, fully compliant marketing campaigns," said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer at Columbia Care. "Our stores and brands outperform on almost every marketing metric thanks to the tools that Fyllo provides, whether it's in-store screens for customer engagement at the point of purchase or highly targeted campaigns. With the release of Fyllo Connect, we see an opportunity to further fuel our growth with additional revenue from brands looking to engage with our customers."

Fyllo Retail Suite Drives Engagement, Loyalty and Revenue

Built specifically for cannabis retailers, Fyllo provides the ability to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and drive traffic, loyalty and sales.

Promote — Create a best-in-class retail experience where customers can effortlessly discover products, brands and limited-time offers.

Convert —Turn browsers into buyers through personalized product recommendations, self-service ordering and easy loyalty sign up.

Monetize — Maximize square footage and create more ways to drive sales.

Optimize — Measure performance and optimize campaigns in real time.

"Earlier this year, Fyllo purchased the most advanced, interactive in-store digital screen network, and it has significantly expanded what is possible when it comes to in-store activation," said Fyllo's CEO, Chad Bronstein. "The new Fyllo Retail Suite brings a new level of innovation and customer experience to what was previously available in cannabis retail."

About Fyllo

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by a leading data ecosystem and regulatory database, Fyllo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com

