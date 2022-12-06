SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayV, the global crypto currency social trading platform, announced on the 5th that competition of the 2022 PlayV Run Season 2: Final Match had begun.

PlayV Run Season 2, The Final Match Open (PRNewswire)

PlayV's trading competition started with the first round on August 29th and recently completed a successful second round of the competition, recording returns of up to 77%. About 70 global traders who participated in the competition recorded high returns in the bear market caused by unfavorable factors.

A prize pool of $40,000 has been paid out thus far, and in the third and final round of trading competition, approximately $25,000 worth of prize money will be paid out.

A PlayV official stated, "The ROIs for top traders are increasing as the competition continues. Skilled traders are shining brightly even in this bear market. We're expecting great results from the third round, and for the first time in a trading competition, we're providing seed support to traders. This is not only a means to recruit skilled traders but also bolster investor security."

The trader application period for the third round will be from December 5 to 19 , and the competition will run from December 19 to January 9, 2023. Various bounty events are being offered to traders and investors. When traders create strategies, PlayV plans to purchase additional strategies on their behalf, which will apply to the first 20 traders registered as early birds. Additional purchases of up to $10,000 will be made for strategies at a 1:2 investment-to-purchase ratio.

Details such as the prize pool and conditions for winning can be found on the PlayV website.

BC Labs, the operator of PlayV, acquired ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification last October. "We obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification with the goal of providing users with a secure social cryptocurrency trading platform, and we will continue to strive to protect customer data and comply with laws related to information security," said Steve, CEO of BC Labs.

Last month, PlayV participated in Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB 2022), introducing their social virtual asset trading service and conducting an AMA.

