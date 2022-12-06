Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Manuscript Published in Cancer Research Communications

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the publication of a manuscript discussing prostate cancer cell lines derived from African American men for precision medicine. The manuscript, titled "Novel paired normal prostate and prostate cancer model cell systems derived from African American patients," by Dr. Mira Jung was published in Cancer Research Communications, a journal affiliated with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the premier international cancer research society.

Unique cell cultures were developed by a collaborative effort of Shuttle Pharma and Georgetown University scientists and clinicians in a "Moonshot" project funded by the NIH SBIR program to address prostate cancer health disparities in African American men. Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed solid malignancy in men. African American (AA) men are at greater risk for developing prostate cancer, and experience higher mortality rates, as compared to Caucasian American (CA) men. However, mechanistic studies to understand this health disparity have been limited by the lack of relevant in vitro and in vivo models. There is an urgent need for preclinical cellular models to investigate molecular mechanisms underlying prostate cancer in AA men. By collecting clinical specimens from radical prostatectomies of AA patients, ten paired tumor-derived and normal epithelial cell cultures were established from the same donors and cultivated to extend the growth under "conditional reprogramming (CR)."

"These cells can be used to study basic biological mechanisms of cancer and they can be used for screening drugs or to determine effectiveness of cancer therapeutics," commented Scott Grindrod, the principal investigator and Laboratory Chief at Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Consistent with NIH SBIR funding goals, private companies are encouraged to collaborate with academic institutions to develop and commercialize novel technologies. This research project advances research into prostate cancer health disparities for African American men.

Mira Jung, PhD is a Co-Founder & Scientific Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Cancer Research Communications is an open access peer-reviewed journal that encompasses the full spectrum of research on cancer. Launched in October 2021, the journal aims to accelerate the pace of discovery and stimulate innovation in cancer science and medicine by providing a venue for rapid open publication of hypotheses, methods, results, data resources, and new knowledge in all the varied disciplines of this quickly evolving field. Basic, translational, clinical, and population-level cancer research advances all fall within the scope of Cancer Research Communications. Articles report novel findings, provide support to previously published results, or present thought-provoking null results.

