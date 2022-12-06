USMC Selects Silvus MANET Radios and MN-MIMO Waveform for Networking On-the-Move Mobile Communications System

$5 Million Award Enables USMC's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with Spectrum Dominance Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced that the United States Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) has selected Silvus StreamCaster 4400 MANET radios for use in the Networking On-the-Move (NOTM) communications system for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV). After a competitive selection process, StreamCaster MANET radios were selected to be a critical piece of the NOTM mobile communications architecture due to their ability to create a self-organizing mesh network across multiple spectrum bands at high data rates. The StreamCaster 4400 is the first MANET radio added into the NOTM mobile communication system, with the USMC awarding Silvus a $5 million contract for StreamCaster radio procurement.

Silvus Technologies, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silvus Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The StreamCaster 4400 MANET radio will enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to access satellite communications, connect and network dispersed vehicles, airborne assets and dismounted units and enable the warfighter to employ NOTM to transmit critical information to commanders and increase situational awareness in hostile environments.

In addition, all StreamCaster radios acquired by MCSC include Silvus' proprietary Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform with Spectrum Dominance features to enable operations in congested and contested spectrum environments.

"As the Department of Defense increases integration of MANET radios into the Joint All-Domain Command & Control Communications architecture, enabling USMC's NOTM communications system is a significant milestone for Silvus," said Chris Nigon, Senior Director of Navy, Marine, and Air Force Programs at Silvus. "With this contract award, we are proud that our StreamCaster MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform with advanced Spectrum Dominance capabilities will become an essential piece of the NOTM mobile communications system, putting high-performance wireless networking capabilities in the hands of our Marines."

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

