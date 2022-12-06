Virtusa recognized as global Data and Analytics Partner of the Year and the global Industry Partner of the Year award winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

Virtusa Awarded 2022 Global AWS Partner Award Virtusa recognized as global Data and Analytics Partner of the Year and the global Industry Partner of the Year award winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa is excited to announce it is a recipient of two 2022 Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Virtusa Corporation (PRNewswire)

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Virtusa is honored to receive two global AWS Partner Awards: Data and Analytics Partner of the Year and the Industry Partner of the Year. These recognitions reflect Virtusa's dedication to customer-centricity and skilled provision of innovative, end-to-end solutions built to run on AWS infrastructure.

Virtusa's development of its AWS-based, gamified open banking sandbox allows developers and FinTechs to ideate, build and publish application programming interfaces (APIs) and create minimum viable products using Virtusa's Open Innovation Platform (OIP). Virtusa also leverages AWS's service offerings to provide clients in the healthcare and life sciences space with access to the scale required to find meaningful connections with data and deliver actionable insights. This is coupled with Virtusa continuing to drive customer success as an industry expert and early adopter of AWS-based business solutions.

"Enterprises have redoubled their efforts to employ cloud-based, digital-transformation solutions to improve efficiencies, reduce operational bottlenecks and modernize legacy applications," said Raymond Hennings, executive vice president and head of alliances and strategic deals at Virtusa. "These awards highlight our expertise as an established provider of emerging technology solutions – a core Virtusa proficiency. Further enhanced by our work with AWS, Virtusa helps businesses expedite their digital transformation journeys on AWS throughout the development, deployment, and implementation phases."

For the first time, AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural global 2022 AWS Partner Awards and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Virtusa is excited to announce that it has received the Industry Partner of the Year award, recognizing AWS Partners with deep domain expertise in a specific industry vertical, with priority consideration for those partners solving industry-specific pain points or supporting their customers in developing new offerings. Data and Analytics Partner of the Year is an award, recognizing top partners with the Data and Analytics Competency demonstrating expertise in data and analytics as determined by the number of certified competencies attained, value provided to the customer and revenue generated.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Alex Nickols

Edelman

+1 (415) 430-8056

Alex.Nickols@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation