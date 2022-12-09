InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lap Tray for Plates Option (HOF-277)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have hosted many buffet dinners and noticed guests struggling with plates of food on their laps. I thought there has to be a better way," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented THE MARGO BAG. My design provides a stabilized surface for a plate of food and it prevents the plate from slipping or sliding."

The patent-pending invention stabilizes a plate of food on the lap while sitting on a couch, chair or anywhere. In doing so, it prevents a plate from falling onto the carpeting or floor or food spilling and enhances your guests dining experience. In doing so, it increases comfort and convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use. It is ideal for households and individuals who host buffet-style dinners and parties, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

