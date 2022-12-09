Little Caesars® Franchisees in Hardin County Give Back to Community Member in a Big Way

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michalak family is using one of their Little Caesars stores to make a difference.

Kentucky National Guardsman and Jefferson County Public School's assistant principal Major John Rock was paralyzed in an accident earlier this year. To help with expenses from hospitalizations and rehab, and to give back to someone who has given so much to his community and country, the Michalak family is donating all sales from their Radcliff, Kentucky Little Caesars store on Monday, Dec. 12.

"Being able to provide support to Major Rock and his family is incredibly important to us," said Little Caesars franchisee Mike Michalak. "He is a beloved member of this community, and we're passionate about giving back when and where we can. We're happy that we can make a difference."

Members of the Radcliff community are encouraged to visit the store, located at 105 Kieta Way, on Monday, Dec. 12. Radcliff Mayor JJ Duvall will be present at 11:00 am, and Major Rock, along with his family, will be at the store from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Various military personnel will be present throughout the day. The public can also support Major Rock and his family by donating here.

Little Caesars corporate is proud to assist the Rock family with a donation and has a long-standing tradition of giving back and honoring U.S. military men and women. The Little Caesars Veterans Program, now in its 16th year, provides honorably discharged veterans and Gold Star families financial incentives to open a Little Caesars franchise of their own. In addition, Little Caesars offers United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo every Veterans Day.

The Michalak Family and their spirit of giving reflects Little Caesars strong belief and business philosophy that giving back and making a difference is something we can all do.

