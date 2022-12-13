Cloud Native Computing Foundation Grows by Over 30 New Silver Members This Quarter

Foundation continues significant growth as the cloud native ecosystem matures

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that it continues considerable growth with over 30 new Silver members joining in the last three months.

"As we see frameworks like GitOps maturing with the recent graduations of Flux and Argo, and cloud native technology becoming the norm across industries and geographies, it is not surprising to see sustained membership growth," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The cloud native ecosystem continues to drive the innovation agenda with contributions from a growing number of organizations including our vibrant end users like Airbnb, Lockheed Martin, Robinhood, and Spotify."

About the newest Silver Members:

1Crew provides laser-sharp Kubernetes expertise to customers and partners who need to level up their business from scale-up to enterprise

Ackstorm helps companies to adopt cloud native technologies to make their infrastructure automated, reliable, scalable, and secure to maximize development efficiency in AWS and Google Cloud. We make it possible through Dev/Sec/GitOps, Observability, Governance, Cloud Financial Management, and Professional Managed Services.

AgileOps provides consulting, implementation, migration and integration services in Atlassian, AWS, Kubernetes, digital transformation and custom development.

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience, fully committed to modernizing Java for a cloud-native world, and offers cloud-focused software for Java-based applications, including secure and optimized runtime containers running Alpine or Alpaquita Linux with Liberica JDK.

Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Corp Ltd (BONC) is a big data technology developer and service provider based in Beijing, China.

ComplianceCow provides a Collaborative Security GRC & Assurance platform for Cloud and Kubernetes delivered via Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Convox is a Kubernetes based, self-hosted PaaS, that gets you from zero-to-GitOps in under 15 minutes, on any cloud.

CTO.ai is a SaaS built to compose an internal developer platform using measurable CI/CD workflows and flexible ChatOps to provide a rich developer experience.

EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services.

Evolvere Technologies are a team of highly skilled consultants who specialise in Cloud Native technology, with a focus on infrastructure automation and enablement of organisations through DevOps and SRE culture and practices.

Fiberplane is a collaborative developer tool that makes infrastructure debugging, incident resolution, and analysis seamless.

Infra provides identity and access management to connect developers and services to their cloud infrastructure.

Initializ has a mission of making the latest technologies for application development accessible to every engineer in the world, enabling them to focus on designing and developing complex, fully functional enterprise applications using an intuitive visual interface.

Instruqt is a product adoption platform where learning and selling collide. We help software companies accelerate growth by helping buyers imagine a world with their products.

Klotho is an open source tool enabling adaptive cloud applications through Architecture-from-Code and intelligent code transformations

Napptive enables developers to create, deploy, and manage cloud-native applications at scale and speed without the burden of complex infrastructure management.

PANTHEON.tech is a Slovak company which has been providing customers a portfolio of products, support and services in Network Automation and Cloud Native Functions for over two decades, while also actively engaging in the leadership, development and support of industry leading open source software communities and projects.

PerfectScale's platform provides data-driven intelligence that helps you reduce Kubernetes costs without putting performance or resilience at risk.

Port is a builder-based internal developer portal that enables devops teams to build one self-service and visibility frontend for a better developer experience.

Quali's Environments as a Service platform improves control and visibility over infrastructure so businesses can increase engineering productivity and velocity, understand and manage cloud costs, optimize infrastructure utilization and mitigate risk.

Speedyrails is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner helping customers architect, deploy and operate modern cloud-native solutions

stack.io is the Ops side of DevOps. Their team discovers, learns, and assembles the best technologies and solutions to meet the needs of technology-focused companies looking to grow and improve their product/service.

TelemetryHub is a simple, efficient, and affordable full-stack observability tool provided by Scout APM, a leading performance monitoring platform, and is built on the open-source project, OpenTelemetry.

ThnkBIG is a global cloud technology solutions and services consulting firm, empowering businesses to transition away from legacy IT to an innovative future.

UpCloud is a European cloud service provider that offers managed services to businesses across the world.

UWS is a South Korea professional 'Enterprise Web3 Service Provider' that provides services such as Cloud, Data Service, Security, Compliance, and Digital Asset.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Fiserv enables money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses – for a world that never powers down.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 170 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

