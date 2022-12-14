Service Experts Continues To Expand in New York with its Latest Acquisition

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC ("Service Experts") recently announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Stan Gelber & Sons, Inc. Stan Gelber & Sons is a residential Heating and Air Conditioning Company located in Uniondale, New York and has served the greater New York community since 1943.

"Stan Gelber & Sons is a wonderful addition to Service Experts," says Senior General Manager – Acquisitions, Mike Cirincione. "Their team has held a reputation for providing exceptional service for over 80 years, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to continue that exceptional service."

"Bringing the Stan Gelber & Sons operation into the Service Experts' family is a great strategic fit for our company and we're excited to expand our coverage in the state of New York, now offering even more of the state's residents our Expert service," said Greg Worley, East Division Vice President, Service Experts.

This acquisition complements Service Experts' four existing centers in the state of New York, bringing the total number of Service Experts locations in the U.S. to 88.

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 states in the U.S. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 88 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

