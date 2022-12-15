THE MEADOWS OUTPATIENT CENTER-LAS VEGAS DEBUTS

Latest treatment offering from Meadows Behavioral Healthcare brings the industry leader's life-changing Meadows Model to Nevadans

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), the leader in trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorder treatment for more than 45 years, is excited to announce the grand opening of The Meadows Outpatient Center-Las Vegas. Located near Red Rock Canyon and the popular Summerlin neighborhood, this new state-of-the-art facility is currently accepting patients and will begin offering treatment to Nevada residents on December 19, 2022.

The Meadows Outpatient Center already has a proven track record with established facilities in Scottsdale, Dallas, and Silicon Valley addressing everything from substance use disorders and mental health issues to past trauma, chronic stress, burnout, depression, and anxiety. As with those programs, The Meadows Outpatient Center-Las Vegas will feature a rotating eight-week curriculum, a mix of traditional and experiential/holistic therapies, and their trusted Meadows Model, which was created under the guidance of the Meadows Senior Fellows, an expert team of industry leaders. Another Meadows differentiator is the on-site Brain Center, which will provide neurofeedback and other self-regulation techniques.

In 2020, Nevada's number of drug overdose deaths increased by more than 30% from the prior year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those staggering numbers support the urgent need for additional quality treatment in the region.

"This is a great time for us to be expanding our Meadows Outpatient Centers and programs around the country because we want to provide this life-saving treatment for as many people as possible," says Jim Corrington, Executive Director of Outpatient Services. "Our Meadows Model combined with time-tested substance use disorder outpatient treatment works incredibly well, and our patients in recovery and our outcomes prove that."

MBH plans to continue that growth with additional outpatient centers scheduled to open in the first half of 2023, beginning with Denver, Austin, and Houston. They also offer a Virtual IOP program, MBH Connect, for those who aren't near one of their outpatient locations or need the flexibility of online treatment.

"I've seen the power of the Meadows Model to change lives. Our programs do that every day," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "That's why we believe it's so important to increase accessibility to our world-class treatment, bringing it to new locations."

