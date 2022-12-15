Walmart Delivers over 100,000 Veterans' Wreaths to be placed at Participating Cemeteries in Support of Wreaths Across America

Company to provide transportation support for wreath presentations across the United States

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart is donating the services of 16 tractor trailers to transport 100,000 veterans' wreaths to participating ceremonies across the country as part of the company's involvement in National Wreaths Across America Day – this year, held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Walmart truck with new Wreaths Across America wrap. (PRNewswire)

Today, a trailer carrying balsam fir veterans' wreaths is being relayed through our distribution center. Over 40 Walmart/Sam's Club Distribution Centers and 100 Walmart drivers across the country will be involved in transporting wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine, to their final destinations.

"Walmart has stepped forward in so many ways over the last ten plus years to support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, however they can," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "Whether it is donating the equipment and expertise to help haul wreaths across the country, sponsoring wreaths for placement, or showing up to support local community volunteers, we are continually impressed with their commitment to the mission and the communities they serve."

Since 2011, Walmart has supported Wreaths Across America with over $3.3 million in cash and in-kind contributions, which includes more than $150,000 this fiscal year. This supports the placement of thousands of veterans' wreaths each year at participating cemeteries and 9/11 memorial sites across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery. In addition, Walmart will provide transportation to deliver 100,000 wreaths to more than 30 locations in 12 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Wreaths Across America through its thousands of volunteers, will recognize the sacrifices of our nation's veterans with wreath laying ceremonies in over 3,600 participating locations worldwide.

This year, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 is designated as National Wreath Across America Day. Volunteers looking to participate in local wreath laying ceremonies should visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find a location near them.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

