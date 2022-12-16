Broward County Library Director's Book Club Names Nine Selections for 2023

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs has announced nine 2023 titles for her popular, interactive Director's Book Club discussions, which take place both online and in-person at various libraries. The 2023 selections cover a wide range of perspectives, ethnicities and points of view.

"Each book is a great read and will make for truly interesting conversations," says Director Grubbs. "I can't wait to hear people share their reactions. Books bring us together and enlarge our world."

All Director's Book Club titles are available at Broward County Library, with some available in multiple formats including print and downloadable e-audiobooks or e-books. Free copies of Infinite Country by Patricia Engel, the NEA Big Read 2023 selection and January 2023 Director's Book Club selection, are available at all Broward County Library locations while supplies last.

Upcoming January 2023 Director's Book Club Dates

January 9 , Noon-1PM , Online ( Register ) , Online (

January 18 , 6-7PM , In-person at Imperial Point Branch ( Register ) , In-person at Imperial Point Branch (

Participation is free and registration is requested.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

