Global Child, Miss Colombia & Maluma give back in Medellin with Uplive

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Child "Travel with Purpose" ranked as the top travel television show in the world based on reach and impact teamed up with stunning Miss Universe Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal, to give back in Medellin, Colombia during their latest episode.

Thanks to Uplive, the premium streaming platform where everything that happens is taking place live, fans and supporters from all over the world were able to witness live the charitable experience that took place at El Arte de los Sueños. This amazing foundation was created by world star Maluma in his own hometown, to support impoverished children and teens accomplish their dreams in the art and entertainment industry. During this moving television segment that viewers will be able to enjoy on premium streaming platforms like Vizio, Peacock, Roku, Tubi and major airlines… Augusto, Maria Fernanda and local singer Abril danced with the local students and made a donation to the cause thanks to Uplive's parent company Asia Innovations Group (ASIG).

Uplive and Global Child originally teamed up in Mauritius last year where Augusto and Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, gave back at a local center for handicapped children. That action was seen live by more than 20 thousand people on the streaming platform and has been enjoyed by millions more on Peacock and other streaming platforms that support travel with purpose.

"Travel with a purpose means that thanks to groups like Uplive who want to get involved in charity and helping the local community, can give back through shows like ours. It's great to see more companies focusing on their ESG… in this case empowering youth to pursue their dreams regardless of their background or gender. What can I say? Doing good is the new cool!" Says Augusto with a smile on his face.

Miss Universe Colombia is one of the strongest candidates for the crown of Miss Universe next year and giving back as she did on Global Child thanks to Uplive will have global audiences cheering her on.

Asia Innovations Group will continue to support charities around the world as they continue to grow; to watch more charitable actions by them and Global Child, be sure to download the Uplive streaming app and follow Global Child on all social and major streaming platforms.

