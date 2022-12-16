NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share. This compares to net income of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $32.1 million or $4.33 per share. This compares to net income of $73.7 million or $9.96 per share for the year ended September 30, 2021. The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/22
6/30/22
9/30/21
9/30/22
9/30/21
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
23,964
21,914
22,629
89,168
97,849
Provision for loan losses
750
--
--
750
--
Non-interest income
6,420
16,276
24,358
63,188
145,614
Non-interest expense
23,912
25,041
34,884
109,975
149,048
Income tax expense
1,197
3,025
2,196
9,541
20,709
Net income
$
4,525
10,124
9,907
32,090
73,706
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,644,364
2,478,684
2,359,371
2,644,364
2,359,371
Total loans held for sale
129,281
220,131
576,927
129,281
576,927
Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net
2,033,849
1,784,758
1,392,783
2,033,849
1,392,783
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
1,496,041
1,354,561
1,351,337
1,496,041
1,351,337
Stockholders' equity
378,878
389,106
393,346
378,878
393,346
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
51.15
52.53
53.13
51.15
53.13
Earnings per share
0.61
1.37
1.34
4.33
9.96
Cash dividends paid per share
0.85
0.85
2.00
3.30
4.05
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
0.71 %
1.73 %
1.70 %
1.28 %
3.00 %
Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)
4.71 %
10.37 %
10.01 %
8.31 %
19.82 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,407,279
7,407,884
7,402,738
7,408,456
7,402,949
