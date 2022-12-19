5WPR CEO Dara A. Busch Wins Female Executive of the Year in 2022 TITAN Women in Business Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named the Female Executive of the Year - PR & Communication in the 2022 TITAN Women in Business Awards.

The TITAN Women in Business Awards is on a mission to build a platform that stimulates the growth of female entrepreneurs, executives and women-led organizations in global business sectors while rewarding their achievements with honor and prestige.

"Being recognized as Female Executive of the Year in the PR and communications industry is an honor. I owe a huge thank you to my incredible team, I wouldn't be honored at this level without your daily support," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "It is so important to recognize and champion women in business, to shine a spotlight on those who continue to break down barriers and to encourage the next generation of female professionals. Congratulations to all the winners! It is a privilege to be honored alongside you."

With more than 25 years of PR experience, Dara manages the overall growth, direction and day-to-day business of the agency. In addition, she leads the consumer group in building award-winning campaigns, developing successful strategic media and influencer relations programs, and executing large-scale events across a variety of industries including Travel & Entertainment, Apparel & Accessories, Non-Profits, Home & Housewares, Health & Wellness, Parent, Child & Baby, Beauty & Grooming, and Consumer Packaged Goods. Earlier this year, Dara was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

