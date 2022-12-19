King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Cove Insurance, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Cove Insurance, Inc. ("Cove" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Founded in 1988, and located in North Palm Beach, FL, Cove is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, serving clients throughout Central and South Florida.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with King," said President of Cove Insurance, Charles "Randy" Higgins. "We have been approached by many firms, and King Insurance Partners was the obvious choice," said Deborah Higgins, Director of Cove Insurance.

"We are excited to welcome Cove to the King Insurance Partners team," said Malcolm Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "This will further strengthen our service offerings, and our team, in South Florida."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

