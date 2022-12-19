Nuclear Operator Optimizes Plant with GSE Solutions' New TSM Enterprise Platform Upgrades

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announced today that a major southern utility customer has chosen to implement new TSM Enterprise modules that support plant performance and operations optimization.

The utility, a long-time GSE customer, will use add-on software modules and related services to quickly identify anomalies and streamline corrective actions, using automation to identify potential problems or deficiencies and alert appropriate personnel.

In 2021, GSE Engineering successfully implemented a Data Validation and Reconciliation (DVR) solution and the TSM Enterprise software platform for the utility's large fleet of nuclear reactors. Those solutions allow accurate measurement of important plant parameters such as feedwater flow and core thermal power, helping to reduce uncertainty and validation of plant instrumentation reading as sensors age, helping the customer's plant personnel make better-operating decisions.

"The customer's decision to extend and license additional software modules underscores the importance of monitoring and operating their plants with increased efficiency and using advanced technology to help meet net-zero objectives," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "We are extremely pleased to continue to support their operations."

TSM Enterprise software is a leading web-based thermal system monitoring and engineering programs platform used by utilities globally. TSM Enterprise software has been proven to generate significant cost savings with other nuclear facilities and fossil and combined-cycle applications, including carbon capture analysis, boiler optimizations, and fuel-to-power studies.

