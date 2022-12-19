PLAYA BOWLS STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Hires Darlene Schoeneberg as the Company Accelerates Domestic and International Growth

BELMAR, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai bowls, green bowls, pitaya bowls, coconut bowls, juices and smoothies, today announced the appointment of Darlene Schoeneberg as Vice President of Operations. Schoeneberg will lead the operations for Playa Bowls' franchisee partners and corporate stores.

With more than 25 years of foodservice experience, Schoeneberg most recently was Director of Operations for Dunkin' Brands, where she led the company's largest DMA focusing on driving sales and traction through operational excellence. During her tenure, Schoeneberg helped open hundreds of new store locations and facilitated long term probability and growth for operators.

"I'm excited to help prepare Playa Bowls for the next level of growth by building best in class systems and teams along with strong operational foundations," said Schoeneberg. "I've worked side by side franchisees throughout my career and look forward to bringing that same hands-on approach to Playa Bowls."

"We are tremendously grateful to add Schoeneberg's talent, experience and leadership to our team," said Belanger. "Schoeneberg has years of operational experience and is known to roll up her sleeves and jump behind a counter when needed. We are confident her leadership style and values will help propel Playa Bowls into new levels of success."

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment and specializes in acai bowls, green bowls, pitaya bowls, coconut bowls, juices and smoothies. Today, the brand has 165+ locations systemwide, operating in 20 states, with two additional states under development in Kentucky and Alabama.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside juices, smoothies, and oatmeal made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 165 stores nationwide that operates in 20 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

