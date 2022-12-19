RAPID FIRE SAFETY & SECURITY ANNOUNCES HIRING OF BRIAN MODGLIN AS COO

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Fire Safety & Security ("Rapid Fire"), a new multi-regional "Buy & Build" strategy in the fire safety and security industries launched by founders Mike McLeod and Colin Harrold in partnership with Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), announced the hiring of industry veteran Brian Modglin as Chief Operating Officer. Brian brings decades of experience in fire and life safety and a track record of success building and growing field operations, sales, and system design and installation teams.

Brian joins Rapid Fire after spending more than 25 years at Interface Systems, a managed services provider offering physical security, network, and business intelligence solutions to commercial customers. Brian began with Interface as a regional branch manager and quickly worked his way to the Vice President of the Midwest Region, responsible for all branch operations across Illinois and Indiana. More recently, Brian became the Executive Vice President of Field Operations at Interface in 2018 and has served the last five years as Interface's senior field operations leader. Brian worked alongside Rapid Fire CEO Mike McLeod for 18 years and brings a demonstrated history of leadership and knowledge to the Rapid Fire platform.

Brian's experience includes a myriad of successful enterprise level fire and security system implementations, the management and development of key relationships with Fortune 500 customers, and the leadership of multi-region branch networks, field technicians, and sales professionals. Brian has developed a substantial technical knowledge of fire and life safety systems during his career and has a strong knowledge base across fire alarm, intrusion, CCTV, and managed network technology.

"I have had the great pleasure of working with Brian for 18 years building a people-focused company" said Rapid Fire CEO Mike McLeod, "we are very fortunate to have Brian join our leadership team at the early stages of our exciting new journey". Colin Harrold, Co-Founder at Rapid Fire, said "The addition of Brian to the Rapid Fire executive team brings so many great things to our organization. I've had the pleasure of working side by side with Brian for 14 years, where over and above his respected industry skills & experience, he also brings with him, a genuine ' people caring' approach to leadership".

"Brian's senior operational, technical, and leadership expertise developed over decades of success in the field will be invaluable to growing and building the Rapid Fire platform" adds Adam Lucas of Concentric Equity Partners. "The ultimate success of Rapid Fire will be driven by the quality and capabilities of our senior leadership team, and Brian represents a key leader to help build into our next stage of growth".

Rapid Fire Safety & Security is a multi-regional fire safety and security provider that offers the commercial sector comprehensive expertise in life safety and security services. Our mission is to build relationships for life by anticipating ever-changing needs and exceeding the highest expectations. We are committed to delivering an excellent experience by putting people first and fostering teamwork and personal growth. When we excel in taking care of our team members, they excel in taking care of our customers.

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

