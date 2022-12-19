SANS Institute to Host Webcast Discussing Security Vulnerabilities of Advanced AI (OpenAI & ChatGPT) and the Potential Impact on Society

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute is hosting a live webcast event December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the implications of advanced AI and the new OpenAI ChatGPT bot and how it affects security. OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot is a powerful artificial intelligence system that has been trained on a vast amount of data to generate written text with remarkable accuracy and context, but even the most advanced AI remains vulnerable to cybersecurity risk.

SANS To Host Webcast Discussing Security Vulnerabilities of Advanced AI (OpenAI & ChatGPT) & Potential Impact on Society

"AI tools like the new GPT ChatBot look like they have the potential to revolutionize cybersecurity, but the truth is that these advances also come with risks in the form of bias, misinformation, privacy concerns, automated attacks, and even malicious use," said David Hoelzer, a SANS fellow at the SANS Technical Institute. "This webcast event will help you separate hype from reality and discover the real impact of advanced AI solutions."

The virtual webcast will feature Lightning Talks from experts in the field and a Panel Discussion among industry leaders. It will focus on the potential security risks of using the ChatGPT bot for tasks such as customer service, chatbots, process automation, and also the steps that should be taken to address potential issues.

"It is vital to understand how this technology affects our security and privacy," said Rob Lee, Chief Curriculum Director and Faculty Lead at SANS Institute. "Join us for a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into the OpenAI ChatGPT bot and its potential implications for security."

The ChatGPT bot was asked to weigh in on the event and responded: "Join us for a fascinating discussion on the latest developments in natural language processing and conversational AI, featuring ChatGPT and OpenAI. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from experts and explore the potential of these cutting-edge technologies."

The event is free and open to the public and will be broadcast live on SANS' website.

