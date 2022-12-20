23% of Miku Care+ Users Reported Illness Symptoms in November of 2022

Miku Care's wellness dashboard Care+ tracks user-reported symptoms in children as RSV cases surge in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miku Care , the tech company known for developing the award-winning Miku Pro, a contact-free pediatric wellness monitor, shares that 23% of Miku Care+ users in the United States reported illness symptoms in November. Users reported this information within Miku's Care+ subscription platform that primarily tracks trends and notifies parents of important changes in their child's respiratory patterns. As a part of Care+, parents are also able to input information about their child's illness symptoms and behavior changes. Users completed surveys to track common symptoms including cough, fever, congestion, and more. Among the 23% of users who indicated their child was currently experiencing one or more of these symptoms, 72% reported congestion, 45% reported cough, 28% reported fever, and 21% reported sneezing. Additionally, users recorded some behavioral changes with 20% reporting a change in feeding habit, 17% reporting greater than usual fussiness, and 10% reporting difficulty breathing. By self-reporting and tracking illness symptoms and behavioral changes within Care+, users are able to gain a greater understanding of their child's health trends and overall wellness over time.

"As a pediatrician and as a mom, I am thrilled to see technology advancing and prioritizing children's health," says Dr. Jacqueline Winkelmann, Miku Care's Chief Medical Officer. "By understanding their child's health trends, parents can take ownership of their children's health and well-being. This winter's respiratory illness spike in children has shown us the clear value of understanding wellness health trends."

"Our Miku parents are utilizing Care+ as a tool to track symptoms and other important changes in their child's behaviors. Having the ability to easily monitor at home without the use of wearables is an innovative way for parents to be active and proactive participants in their child's wellness." – Dr. Johann Fernando, Chief Executive Officer at Miku Care

About Miku Pro and Care+

The award-winning Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor has revolutionized the pediatric wellness space. Using proprietary SensorFusion® technology, the Miku Pro monitors a child's breathing and sleep metrics completely contact-free without wearables. New from Miku Care, Care+ is the first comprehensive pediatric wellness dashboard powered by the Miku Pro and developed in partnership with leading pediatric experts. Care+ informs parents of changes in their child's key wellness indicators to adjust daily + nightly routines and discuss inconsistencies with a provider.

About Miku Care

Miku Care creates pediatric wellness solutions that support parents in easily understanding their child's sleep + respiration behaviors and overall wellness trends. Founded in 2018, Miku Care's products and proprietary, clinically-tested SensorFusion™ technology have received accolades from Fast Company, CES, Good Housekeeping, Babylist and more for innovation, design, and overall best-in-class. Partnered with established universities, hospital systems, research organizations, investors, and leaders, Miku is pioneering contactless monitoring in the pediatric space. For more information, please visit mikucare.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

The Miku monitors and Care+ are not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, prevent or treat any illness or condition.

