InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protein Powder Formula (LAX-1463)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protein powder option to help increase energy and stimulate the mind and body," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented MINERAL PROTEIN. My formula could help individuals attain daily goals in regard to calorie, protein, carb, and sugar intake."

The invention provides a vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free formula for protein powder. In doing so, it could provide added health benefits. As a result, it may bring back balance to the digestive system. It also would offer many of the vitamins and minerals the body requires every day. The invention features a novel formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for health-conscious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1463, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

