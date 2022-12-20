Mint Eco Car Wash Acquires Tenth Site, Becomes the Largest Car Wash in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash has announced the acquisition of its tenth site in Palm Beach County, officially making the award-winning, local brand the largest car wash business in the County.

Mint Eco Car Wash is taking a Fresh Approach to Washing Cars in Palm Beach County. (PRNewswire)

"We announced at the beginning of 2022 that Mint Eco's mission is to bring happiness to Palm Beach County through the acquisition and development of 50 car washes over the next ten years," shared CEO and Co-Founder Geoffrey Jervis. "Our goal for 2022 was to build a portfolio of ten car washes, and we are proud to have reached this first major milestone. Over the next several years, we look forward to bringing our services to all 39 municipalities located here in Palm Beach County."

In 2022, Mint Eco Car Wash was also awarded several notable accolades: Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County, Best of Florida Car Wash and Detailing Regional Award, Small Business CEO of the Year, and the Patriot Employer Award and Seven Seals Award from the Department of Defense. Mint Eco was also just nominated for both the Best Car Wash and the Most Eco-Friendly/Green Business in Palm Beach County 2023 by the Palm Beach Post Reader's Annual Choice Awards.

CBRE's Kevin Probel and Kevin McCarthy continue to represent Mint Eco in pursuing additional expansion opportunities across South Florida. "We have enjoyed working alongside Mint Eco to advise them on strategic site selections as they pursue additional locations to grow their impressive South Florida portfolio and serve the needs of a growing population," said CBRE First Vice President, Kevin Probel.

Mint Eco's portfolio now includes:

316 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach

1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach

220 Maplewood Drive, Jupiter

1890 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach

5577 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach

Southern Boulevard, Wellington

Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach

Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach

Lake Worth Road, Greenacres

Forest Hill Boulevard, Palm Springs

About Mint Eco

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe that a clean car makes you feel good and optimistic about the rest of your day…and we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to 10 locations, over 100 employees, and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date. Mint Eco was also voted "2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

