SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SESN, MLVF, VLON, and MTCR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN), in connection with the proposed merger of SESN with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. ("Carisma"). Under the merger agreement, Carisma shareholders will receive newly issued shares of SESN common stock pursuant to an exchange ratio formula set forth in the merger agreement. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, SESN shareholders will be issued a contingent value right ("CVR") for each outstanding share of SESN common stock held. If you own SESN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sesn

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank"). Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $18.56 based upon First Bank's December 19, 2022 closing price of $13.91. If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), in connection with the proposed merger of VLON with GRI Bio, Inc. ("GRI Bio"). Under the merger agreement, VLON will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of GRI Bio, by means of reverse triangular merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of VLON with and into GRI Bio, with GRI Bio surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of VLON. If you own VLON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vlon

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), in connection with the acquisition of MTCR by Equillium, Inc. ("Equillium"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Equillium will issue stock valued at a 25% premium over the net cash delivered at closing, which is estimated to be approximately $26 million. If you own MTCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtcr

