SOOS Announces Support for Golang

Now Developers Can Count on SOOS for Go Language Vulnerability Scanning, License Management, Governance, and SBOM Generation

WINOOSKI, Vt., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SOOS announced expanded offerings to support Go developers. Now everyone programming in Go language can rely on SOOS for vulnerability scanning, license management, governance, and SBOM generation.

Golang modules are becoming ever more prevalent, and SOOS offers the tools to ensure these publicly shared files are secure. As the popularity of Go has grown, so too have the risks. SOOS offers Go support with your CI/CD and issue management, and also easily integrates with Github. SOOS is your all-inclusive solution for keeping scan histories, generating SBOMs, and examining licenses in Go.

"Our mission is to make software safer for everyone, by breaking down the barriers to security," said SOOS Chief Operating Officer, Tim Kenney. "We understand that developers want no-nonsense, accessible tools that get the job done without extra layers of cost and commitment. That's where we come in. We offer a flat-rate, sales-free option for developers who just want to do the right thing, simply and efficiently."

"Go is an open source language that enables developers to build fast, reliable, efficient software at scale," Kenney continued. "Now Go developers can rely on SOOS to identify risks, so they can remediate vulnerabilities and deliver safer products."

SOOS offers free research tools to explore the diverse ecosystem of package managers and Open Source Software packages, including Go. To see a list of the most recent Go vulnerabilities, check out https://app.soos.io/research/packages/Go

You can also search for known Dart, NPM, Rust, Erlang, Nuget, Php, Python, Homebrew, Java, and Ruby vulnerabilities, absolutely free.

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. Founded in 2020, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration. Peace of mind, without the hassle, means safer software for everyone.

