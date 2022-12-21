Sempra Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 12th Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the 12th consecutive year. The company was recognized as a high performer in the utilities sector and achieved 100th percentile scores in the policy influence, information security and/or cybersecurity and water-related risk categories.

"As the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America, we recognize the importance of making new infrastructure investments to advance energy security, future economic growth and the development of a lower-carbon society," said Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Sempra. "This recognition is a testament to our employees' positive impact on the environment and their dedication to safety and operational excellence."

Sempra is committed to maintaining its position as a leader among U.S. energy infrastructure companies in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance as described in its annual corporate sustainability report.

DJSI North America, a leading benchmark for corporate sustainability, recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the largest 600 U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Sempra's three growth platforms – Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure – are strategically positioned to serve the growing needs of consumers in key markets in North America and around the world, while staying at the forefront of innovation and integrating cleaner forms of energy for the benefit of customers. Sempra's value proposition comes to life through its commitment to sustainable business practices across its family of companies, with a view toward making a positive impact in every market it serves.

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra was named the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance by Investor's Business Daily and has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 12 consecutive years. Sempra was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

