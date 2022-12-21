Therap Services updates its Provider Administration access for Enhanced User Experience for Care Providers in Human Services settings

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Software as a Service provider, offering data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for care providers in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and other human services settings, has enhanced its Provider Administration module with updated access for care providers offering them an improved user experience. Administrators are central to successful implementation of the Therap system. With Therap features for Provider Admins, agencies can create multiple admin logins, which can be later assigned with various administrative roles.

When a user is given the administrator role, they can create and manage Programs, Sites and User Accounts. The efficiency of the Therap System largely depends on the correct assignment of user roles and access privileges. It is the administrator who creates and assigns these roles and privileges to the users of the application. As an administrator, a user has the option to create/update the password policy, create/maintain custom fields and track activities of other users within the agency. They are also responsible for maintaining shared contacts of the organization. Because provider administrators are given the responsibility of assigning roles and privileges, they must go through training and the initial set-up of the system with a Therap Training Specialist.

Therap's provider admin tool is vital to the whole system of modules that is dispersed around its software as it is used to assign super roles, provide caseloads access, allocate user privileges, enroll individuals in programs, and many more. Therap's person-centered tools help users to support the individuals in their care so that they can lead the lives they desire. To make this experience better for the users, Therap has updated the user interfaces for the following administrative modules:

Super Role

Assign Shareable Super Role

Caseload

User Privilege

Individual Enrollments

Program Enrollments

Link Individuals with Oversight ID

Assign CM Provider

Case Manager Assignment

Individual Region Enrollment

Choose Individual (All Individual Access Oversight Accounts)

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

