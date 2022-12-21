Virginia Natural Gas awards $750,000 to Salvation Army to assist in winter energy bill relief for residential customers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) today announced the awarding of a $750,000 grant to the Salvation Army to help the area's most vulnerable customers who may be struggling financially to meet their energy needs this winter.

The donation will be used to fund EnergyShare, a program administered by the Salvation Army that provides financial assistance with energy costs for those customers experiencing economic hardship.

This is the largest single grant ever presented by the energy company.

"We have a long history of partnering with the Salvation Army to assist in helping our neighbors and community in times of need," said Robert Duvall, president of Virginia Natural Gas. "We know these have been challenging financial times that have put an extra burden on family budgets, and we are here to help the communities we are privileged to serve."

The donation is part of the commitment by Virginia Natural Gas to invest and improve the lives of those in the communities it serves through grants, charitable giving and employee volunteerism. Using non-ratepayer dollars, VNG is committed to distributing grant dollars to organizations that promote its values and impacts its customers, such as energy assistance programs.

According to Major Donald Dohmann, area commander for the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads, the donation is truly a blessing and could not come at a better time since the colder months are approaching and the organization will be able to help more families across the area.

"We are very appreciative of our long-standing partnership with Virginia Natural Gas, and this donation will help and serve families in need, especially this winter," said Dohmann. "There are so many families in our area that need financial assistance with energy bills, among other things, and we can say, 'yes, we can help,' and not turn people away."

EnergyShare is a year-round assistance program that has been helping qualified customers with energy bill payment assistance since 1982. The program is not income based so any customer in financial need is eligible to apply. EnergyShare is administered by the Salvation Army and has traditionally been funded through contributions from Virginia Natural Gas employees and customers who voluntarily make donations via their monthly natural gas bill payment.

In 2021, more than 120 families received assistance from the EnergyShare program, with that number already climbing to 150 families so far in 2022.

"We are grateful for Virginia Natural Gas and the $750,000 donation," added Dohmann. "This will allow us to make a huge impact and difference in the lives of those we serve."

About Virginia Natural Gas

Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Virginia Natural Gas provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service to more than 300,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeast Virginia. Consistently ranked in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates, the company also has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) and the Virginia Oil and Gas Association for its safety, innovation, environmental stewardship, community outreach and educational programs, and has been named Local Distribution Company of the Year five times since 2015. The company has been ranked by its business customers as one of the most Trusted Business Partners in the utility industry according to Cogent Reports, and a Top Workplaces in Hampton Roads by Inside Business. For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

