The American Cancer Society and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Launch $10 Million Challenge Grant To Benefit Five American Cancer Society Hope Lodges

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Cancer Society and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation (RMSFF) announced the launch of a $10 million challenge grant to benefit five American Cancer Society Hope Lodges – in Omaha, NE; Charleston, SC; Lexington, KY; Lubbock, TX; and Kansas City, MO.

Since 2006, the Schulze family has invested nearly $40 million in the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program, benefiting cancer patients in Minneapolis, Rochester, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, and now, these five additional facilities.

Funds raised through the RMSFF challenge grant will be used to establish $2M endowments at each of the five Hope Lodges to support ongoing maintenance of their physical facilities and operations, and the foundation's gift will support physical improvements to those buildings.

With a goal of inspiring other philanthropists, businesses, and community members to donate additional support, the $10 million challenge grant will transfer to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program when the fundraising challenge is met. This challenge begins today and ends at the end of 2023. All funds raised in this time period will advance the project to completion.

The American Cancer Society operates more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Each Hope Lodge offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city. These communities provide comfortable guest suites with private baths, as well as inviting spaces with all the comforts of home, including a communal kitchen, dining area, laundry rooms, and places to gather to find a quiet respite – all at no cost to guests. Every Hope Lodge also offers a variety of resources and information about cancer and how best to fight the disease. Since 1984, the American Cancer Society has provided more than 6 million nights of lodging to patients across the country, helping them save nearly $55 million in hotel expenses.

