Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming December 2022 opening of Crunch Cypress, a $3 million, 30,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Cypress is located in a newly renovated space at 25632 U.S. 290 Frontage Rd., previously occupied by 24 Hour Fitness.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Cypress will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training zone, a dedicated group fitness studio, UV and Spray Tanning, HydroMassage® beds, multiple Olympic lifting platforms, HIITZone™ and more. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Cypress is owned by Cypress Fitness LLC, which partners with Crunch Sugar Land, Crunch Katy, and Crunch Atascocita in the surrounding Houston area. "We're excited to service the surrounding Houston area with our fourth Crunch Fitness gym in the past year," said Curtis Harman. "Crunch offers something for everyone, no matter where they are on their fitness journey, all in a fun and motivating environment."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including 70 proprietary classes that can only be found at Crunch. Some examples of our classes include, BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchcypresstx.com or call 281.715.0330 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

