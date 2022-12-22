InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Open/Close Plantation-Style Shutters (SDB-1700)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a practical and convenient device to open and close plantation-style shutters," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the EASY SHUTTER GRAB. My design protects the shutters from damage and it provides added safety for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to open and close interior, plantation-style shutters. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb over furniture, atop a counter, or within a tub in order to open or close the shutters. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households with interior, plantation-style shutters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

