LG'S REFRIGERATOR WITH MOODUP BRINGS COLOR AND CUSTOMIZATION TO THE KITCHEN

Adding to Its Collection of Compelling Color Choices, LG's Cutting-edge Refrigerator Now Features Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will present an exciting, new color option for its groundbreaking MoodUP™ refrigerator to offer personalized customer experiences at CES 2023. In collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Color Institute, Viva Magenta – the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, is coming to LG's color-changing fridge. Viva Magenta is a brave and fearless crimson red that brings excitement and drama into home interiors, energizing any environment with its vibrancy.

The refrigerator with MoodUP™, unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin this September, boasts a diverse range of rich, dynamic colors to choose from; providing a convenient way for users to enliven their kitchen whenever they feel the need to change or refresh the mood. With the arrival of Viva Magenta, the upper door panel of the fridge now offers a total of 23 color options. Owners of the 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match colors to their personal aesthetic, with more than 190,000 possible color combinations available.

MoodUP™ users can easily select and apply Viva Magenta – and any of the other available colors – by using the intuitive LG ThinQ™ app. Implementing LED color-changeable door panels, LG's innovative kitchen solution gives users the ability to customize the look of their fridge without the cost and hassle of having to physically replace any of its exterior elements.

For a more traditional look in the kitchen, users can turn off the MoodUP™ refrigerator's LED door panels at any time and enjoy the traditional color combination of Lux Gray and Lux White. Timeless and understated, this clean, cool combo harmonizes well with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different colored stones.

"Now with Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, the refrigerator with MoodUP™ epitomizes the convenience and customizability of LG's innovative ThinQ UP™ appliances," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to develop advanced lifestyle solutions offering differentiated customer experiences and unprecedented upgradability."

Visitors can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the LG InstaView™ MoodUP™ refrigerator with Viva Magenta, at the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8.

