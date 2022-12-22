LifeStance Health Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on feedback from current employees about their experience working at LifeStance.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year. Creating a culture where our clinicians and team members feel valued and supported is critical to ensuring we deliver the best possible patient care," said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO, LifeStance. "I have tremendous admiration for the important work our teams do every day to provide high-quality, compassionate mental healthcare. Together, we are making significant progress on our vision of a truly healthy society where mental and physical healthcare are unified to make lives better."

LifeStance has developed a holistic approach to caring for its employees through a programmatic focus on wellness, including:

Ment al and Physical Wellness: Improving affordability and access to care for employees and their families, and unique benefits including a peer-to-peer support line for colleagues in need of support.





Financial Wellness: Providing an opportunity for ownership in LifeStance through an industry-leading Long-Term Incentive Plan for LifeStance clinicians to earn stock awards as an incentive for increasing access to mental healthcare through their services.





Community Wellness: Engaging employees in pro-social giving through LifeStance Health Foundation and volunteering with non-profit partners like American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Out of the Darkness community walks across the country. This year, LifeStance also continued to build upon its community-based approach to training, education and professional development, bringing the organization's internal subject matter experts together to develop and deliver continuing education to ensure LifeStance clinicians are at the forefront of evidence-based treatment modalities.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that LifeStance is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,400 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.Lifestance.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

